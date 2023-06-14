Ramarni Crosby: Four guilty of teenager's manslaughter

Ramarni Crosby was fatally stabbed during a fight
Three teenagers have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

A fourth defendant earlier admitted the charge after Ramarni Crosby died in a gang fight in Gloucester.

Ramarni suffered multiple stab wounds on 15 December 2021 after clashing with a group, some armed with machetes.

Jurors at Bristol Crown Court deliberated for more than two weeks before clearing a total of eight defendants of murder.

He died after a feud had developed following an earlier fight outside a McDonald's on the same night.

The court heard some of the group were also armed with knives during the clashes.

Two 16-year-olds, who cannot be named because of their age, and Levi Cameron, 18 were found guilty of Ramarni's manslaughter.

Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.

They are due to be sentenced on 27 July.

A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, was cleared of two counts of assisting an offender.

