Stroud incident: Man arrested in armed police operation
Police closed several roads in Stroud during an incident involving armed officers.
Gloucestershire Police said negotiators and armed police were called to Bath Road at about 01:00 BST.
The force said the incident involved a man who had refused to leave a property.
A man was arrested at 07:20 BST and various road closures were lifted. No one was injured during the incident, police added.
Closures had been in place on the A46 Bath Road between Newton's Way roundabout and the Dudbridge Road Junction.
