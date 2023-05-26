Ramarni Crosby: Jury sent out in Gloucester murder trial
- Published
Jurors in the trial of nine people facing various charges over the murder of a 16-year-old have been sent out to consider their verdicts.
Ramarni Crosby died after suffering multiple stab wounds on 15 December 2021 in Gloucester.
The trial at Bristol Crown Court heard he died after clashing with a group, some armed with machetes and knives.
Eight people, including five youths, deny murder charges over the fatal stabbing on Stratton Road.
Dean Smith, 20, Levi Cameron,18, three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds deny both murder and manslaughter.
Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, denies murder but has admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter.
A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, faces two counts of assisting an offender, which she denies.
