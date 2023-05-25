Tribute to motorcyclist killed in Brockworth crash
A motorcyclist who died in a crash involving a van in Gloucestershire has been described as "the life and soul" of his family.
Tyler Durn, 18, known as Ty, was killed in the collision on Ermin Street, Brockworth, at 22:50 BST on 19 May.
Two men arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released on police bail.
In a statement, Mr Durn's family said his death had "left a huge hole" in their hearts.
They said he loved spending time with his daughter and wider family, including his brothers and sister.
"We've always been so proud of him," they said.
"There was never a day that Ty didn't say 'mummy, what are we doing today', as he loved spending time with us all. He is the most loving, respected, funny and loyal 18-year-old boy."
His family said he had a passion for motorbikes and cars, and loved riding his bike to meet with friends.
"Ty is a beautiful, caring, loving son, stepson, brother, daddy, nephew and grandson, who we love, adore and miss so very much."
