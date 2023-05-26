Concerns over Gloucestershire Fire Service's HQ move
- Published
Plans to relocate a fire service headquarters have been criticised by a former police and crime commissioner.
Martin Surl, who was Gloucestershire PCC from 2012 until 2021, has questioned why the fire service would want to leave the tri-service centre in Quedgeley for Quayside in Gloucester.
He said: "Police, fire and ambulance are meant to collaborate not separate."
Chief Fire Officer Mark Preece said moving their HQ will allow "wider integration" with the county council.
The fire service currently shares the Waterwells Gloucestershire Triservice Emergency Centre (GTEC) with the police and ambulance service.
Staff have been informed about the intentions to move from Waterwells. However, fire control, ICT and logistics and resources will remain there.
Mr Surl told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The Gloucestershire Tri-service Emergency Centre had all-party support from the county council, received millions from the Government and was supported by the people."
The move has also been criticised by Jeremy Hilton, the Liberal Democrat chairman of Gloucestershire County Council's fire and rescue scrutiny committee, who said he will rigorously scrutinise the plan.
He said: "We cannot get this wrong. Collaboration between the county's blue light services is critical to public safety."
Mr Preece, from Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said some resources will remain at GTEC to "keep them integrated with the tri-service headquarters" and "to ensure that we continue to deliver an effective and efficient fire and rescue service for the benefit of a safer Gloucestershire.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk