Parkwatch: Charity in plea to help make parks girl-friendly
More needs to be done to make UK parks and recreational areas accessible for teenage girls, a charity has said.
Make Space for Girls is running Parkwatch in a bid to make the areas safer and more welcoming for girls.
Founded two years ago by Imogen Clark and Susannah Walker, who both have daughters, the Stroud charity says teenage boys tend to dominate spaces.
People are being asked to help gather data about UK park usage for Parkwatch over the bank holiday weekend.
Ms Walker said research suggested facilities like pitches, skate parks and BMX tracks were dominated by boys by a ratio of 12 to 1, but they want to collect more data for a clearer picture.
"Our research shows that teenage girls often do not feel that there is anything in the park for them and that they are not welcome," she said.
"Girls also report they do not feel safe in the UK's parks and recreational areas, which they see as intimidating and unwelcoming."
Ms Clark said Parkwatch was a "chance for everyone to take a snapshot of their local space so the charity can get a picture across the UK of who is using the teen facilities in local parks".
"By reporting results online, we will get a nationwide picture that will help us make better places for girls."
They have studied European models of redeveloping parks and recreational spaces with girls in mind.
They have also contacted local authorities, Sport England, and people who design skateparks and Mugas (multi-use games areas), in the work to bring about change for young people.
Ms Walker said: "We are asking people to go to their local park and count who's on the teenage facilities and how many of them are girls."
