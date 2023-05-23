Gloucestershire villagers anger as bus routes slashed
- Published
Villagers in Gloucestershire say they will be left "housebound" and "cut off" if bus services close.
Concerns have been raised about losing the Wotton-under-Edge to Yate buses, namely the number 84 and 85 that provide a link into Bristol.
Residents are calling on South Gloucestershire Council, Gloucestershire Council, Stagecoach and WECA to work together for a solution.
The services are due to end on 3 June.
'Lonely life'
Locals have launched a petition to campaign against the changes and a protest was held on Tuesday in Wotton-under-Edge in Gloucestershire saying it will affect their ability to get to medical appointments, work, college, go food shopping and socialise.
Dylan Powell, a student at Cirencester College said: "Without the 84 there is no way into Bristol via Yate - we are cut off fully.
"It'll be the lonely life for now - I've got no car at the moment, my parents are busy working so I'm cancelling some memberships I have in Yate."
Mary Petherick, a resident in Wotton-under-Edge, said: "When they go I shall be housebound.
"I won't be able to get anywhere - my legs don't let me walk down the street."
She added her elderly pensioners aren't able to help and she will be stuck at home "24/7".
"No buses, no life - that's true for me."
Gloucestershire County Councillor Linda Cohen said: "The bus service is being cut because South Gloucestershire Council are trying to save money and Gloucestershire County Council whose responsibly my residents are, have not come forward and done anything to provide a bus service.
She said that both authorities should work together to find a solution.
'Depressing'
The councillor added that it is "perfectly possible" to look at how they could reduce the service rather than remove it entirely.
Pat Lyle, from Charfield village said: "It will be a big miss.
"I can't go anywhere once they take the buses off, I can go to Thornbury that is about it."
She continued: "I haven't got anyone to take me anywhere so I will be lost without the transport.
"The bus is really important.
"Its horrible - depressing really and will make a big difference to a lot of people."
Barbara Lawrence organised the 'Save the W-U-E to Yate bus group' and said she retired to the area because she knew there was a bus route.
She added the group want all interested parties to get together in the same room and "provide transparency", saying people want to understand where any bus subsidy money has gone. West of England Metro Mayor Dan Norris said: "The outgoing Conservative leader of South Gloucestershire voted to slash the amount the council spent on local authority-funded buses leaving his successors to pick up the pieces.
"That's why the 84/85 service is set to end soon. I disagreed with this decision, but couldn't stop it."
The Metro Mayor announced on Tuesday that every resident in the West of England is being offered free bus travel throughout the month of their birthday due to a £8m initiative.
The plan is for the first passengers to travel free from 1 July 2023, and the scheme will run until 30 June 2024, so every resident's birthday is included.
Rachel Geliamassi, managing director of Stagecoach West says they are currently providing an extended contract on behalf of West of England Combined Authority. She said: "We are proud to have been able to cover the extended period from March to 3rd June 2023, even with the pressures around resources faced at the time.
"It is with deep regret that we will not be able to continue beyond the agreed extension date."
She added they will work with WECA and South Gloucestershire Council as they review their next steps.A spokesperson for South Gloucestershire Council said: "The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) is responsible for transport related matters including subsidised bus services in South Gloucestershire and the wider West of England region, and we remain committed to working with them around the provision of these important services."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk