Gloucester cheese rolling to go ahead despite safety fears
Gloucestershire's famous cheese rolling event is to go ahead despite safety concerns.
The county's Local Resilience Forum - made up of local councillors and representatives of the emergency services - met earlier to discuss the event at Coopers Hill.
One senior police officer said there was the risk of "mass casualties" if something went wrong.
But the event, which has no official organisers, will go ahead on Monday.
Hundreds of people gather at Coopers Hill, near Brockworth, to watch the quirky tradition.
It sees competitors chase a 7lb (3kg) Double Gloucester down the steep 200-yard drop, many tripping and tumbling as they go.
The cheese can reach speeds of up to 70mph, with the first runner to catch it crowned the winner.
The county's Safety Advisory Board, which is also represented at the Local Resilience Forum, say it was willing to work with representatives from the event to ensure the event can be made safer.
Cooper's Hill's 1:2 gradient makes it one of the steepest slopes in the county.
Chief Superintendent Arman Mathieson, of Gloucestershire Police, is the gold commander for the upcoming cheese rolling event and says the event is "unsafe" for both spectators and participants.
"If a major incident were to occur, if people were to slip at the top of the hill and fall, we would have a crush, we would have multiple casualties and we would have a requirement to respond," said Mr Mathieson.
The lack of appropriate planning means that emergency services would struggle to respond, he added.
The Safety Advisory Group said it was willing to help the organisers get the right documentation and insurance in place.
"We would like to see evidence of safety documentation and risk-assessment processes," said Kathryn Griffiths, principal environmental health officer of Tewkesbury Borough Council.
Last year's winner was champion cheese chaser Chris Anderson, who took the title for the 23rd time.
"We're never going to stop the event, it's not in our power to stop the event," said Ch Supt Mathieson.
"It's a fantastic part of our heritage, but we want to make sure that people can attend and attend safely and enjoy it."
