Gloucestershire: Two arrests after fatal motorcycle crash
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision.
The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a van, happened at 22:50 GMT on Friday in Ermin Street, Brockworth.
The rider of the motorcycle, an 18-year-old man from the Brockworth area, sustained fatal injuries.
A man aged 36, from Tetbury and another aged 32, from Brockworth, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They both remain in police custody.
Gloucestershire police said the road currently remained closed between Vicarage Lane and Hucclecote Road and was expected to remain shut for most of the morning.
Officers have put out an appeal for witnesses.
