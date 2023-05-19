Forest of Dean councillor Ian Whitburn cleared of rapes
A councillor who was accused of raping a woman five times has been cleared after a trial.
Forest of Dean independent councillor Ian Whitburn, 60, was accused of five counts of rape in 2015 and 2016.
A jury of six men and five women at Gloucester Crown Court found him not guilty of all charges after deliberating for just over four hours.
It was the second time Councillor Whitburn had stood trial in the same case.
Last August, he was cleared by an earlier jury of three allegations of rape and one of using controlling and coercive behaviour.
But that jury failed to agree on verdicts on remaining five rape allegations and the prosecution called for a retrial - which ended on Friday with not guilty verdicts on all the outstanding counts.
Councillor Whitburn told the jury during his retrial that the woman's allegations were all "vindictive lies" and he maintained throughout that he had never forced anybody to have sex.
Mr Whitburn said: "We didn't have sex when she said I raped her. These are all vindictive lies. End of story."
Mr Whitburn, who has represented Coleford as an independent councillor for two previous four-year periods (2011-2015 and 2019-23) was re-elected at the local elections earlier this month.
