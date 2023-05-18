Forest of Dean councillor says rape claims are 'vindictive lies'
- Published
A district councillor accused of raping a woman has told a court her allegations are "vindictive lies".
Ian Whitburn, the Forest of Dean's recently re-elected independent councillor for Coleford, is accused of five counts of rape in 2015 and 2016.
Giving evidence at Gloucester Crown Court on Wednesday, the 60-year-old said he had "never forced anybody to have sex" and denied all the charges.
He said the complainant's allegations "just didn't happen".
The councillor said he and the complainant had not even had sex on the occasions he was accused of raping her.
He claims he only ever had consensual intercourse with the woman.
'Never forced anybody'
The jury has heard the complainant reported the incidents to police in 2019, three years after the last alleged rape.
Mr Whitburn, of Newland Street, Coleford, said: "I've never forced anybody to have sex. We didn't have sex when she said I raped her. These are all vindictive lies. End of story."
He said on one of the occasions he and the complainant met up he went to bed alone because he needed to be up early the following day.
The defendant said the woman had walked in on him in the night and claimed he had raped her.
"This didn't happen. I am absolutely certain that because of my commitments the next day, I wanted to sleep and nothing else," Mr Whitburn said.
"I am absolutely positive I did not rape her that night. I didn't grab her by the throat or pin her on the bed and rape her as she alleges - this just didn't happen."
He accepted that he might have been angry with the woman when they met up a few months later, but denied he had forced her to have sex.
"I just stood there and took it. She was screaming and shouting at me. I was upset by this, but I didn't rape her. I doubt we even had sex," he said.
Prosecutor James Tucker told jurors that Mr Whitburn's public persona was of a very sociable and good-natured man.
But he also told them the complainant alleged his anger would often become "uncontrollable".
