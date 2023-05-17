Gloucestershire man jailed for revenge arson at partner's home
A man who wanted to "get revenge" on his former partner by cancelling their home insurance and setting the house on fire, has been jailed.
Artur Narkiewicz, 34, connected propane gas canisters to the £320k Gloucestershire property he jointly owned with his ex.
The house was totally destroyed, leaving Marta Szafranska with "enormous debt", Gloucester Crown Court heard.
Narkiewicz was sentenced to four years after he admitted aggravated arson.
On 12 February, Ms Szafranska, who had been in a relationship with Narkiewicz for 13 years, left home in the morning to go to work in Bristol.
Three hours later, Narkiewicz sent her an audio message on social media and a minute later rang her and said "goodbye".
Shortly after Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call from one of Ms Szafranska's neighbours who told the call handler the couple's detached house was ablaze.
'Homeless'
Fire crews arrived and entered the property but were only able to stay in the building for 10 minutes because of falling debris, the court heard.
Prosecutor Alex Daymond told the court when police arrived at the scene they found Narkiewicz attempting to take his life in the garage.
Ms Szafranska said in a statement to the court: "My home contained all my worldly belongings - everything I ever owned, or cared about.
"The fire has made me homeless and I had to seek emergency accommodation."
When she contacted insurers later that day she found out Narkiewicz had cancelled the policy the previous day.
'Left with nothing'
Narkiewicz told police setting fire to the house was his revenge against his former partner who had ended their relationship.
He pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
"The insurance company said that because the policy was cancelled, it was not liable to pay out anything," added Mr Szfranska.
"I have been left with nothing but debt."
