Nine names added during Dymock war memorial restoration
- Published
The names of nine men have been added to a memorial after they were found to be missing by former veterans.
Edward Jeynes and Stanley Watkins' names were found on the roll of honour in St Mary's Church in Dymock, but not on the village memorial.
Seven more names were later found and the nine have been carved into the restored column.
Veteran Colin Bell, who helped to find the missing names, said it would help give the men's families "peace".
He said the names of Thomas Archer, Henry Charles Buxton, Albert Edward Drew, William Francis Hollands, Arthur Henry Jones, Lewis Noble, Edward Jeynes, Stanley Watkins and Thomas Issac Probert names would "never be forgotten".
Children from the village's Ann Cam Primary School went to visit the renewed memorial being carved by a stone mason to learn about the people who lost their lives in the two world wars.
"It's the extended families of the people that aren't recorded on the monument, who might now get some peace and some pride that their family members didn't die completely in vain," Mr Bell said.
"They are remembered and they can come and pay their respects here if they wish. It's good, it's a wrong that's been righted.
"What we've achieved is testament to what a few dedicated volunteers and an extremely generous community can pull together in a pretty short space of time.
"We're very proud."
Once the restoration work is completed, the renewed memorial will be unveiled in July and a time capsule will be buried to mark the occasion.
