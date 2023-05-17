Armed police arrest two men in Cheltenham and seize stun gun
Two men have been arrested and weapons seized after armed officers stopped a car.
Gloucestershire Police said a meat cleaver and stun gun were found when the vehicle was stopped in Cheltenham, at about 15:45 BST on Tuesday.
Two men from Bristol, aged 34 and 40, were arrested at the scene on College Lawn and are in police custody.
Information provided by Avon and Somerset Police led to the arrests, Gloucestershire Police said.
The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, firearms and class B drugs possession offences.
The 34-year-old man from Bristol was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, class B drugs possession and possession of a pointed article or blade.
A vehicle was also seized.
