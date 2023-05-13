Tewkesbury: 'Unexploded bomb' found in back garden
A bomb disposal unit has been deployed to a street after a suspected unexploded bomb was found in a back garden.
Tina Otto was gardening with her son-in-law in Tewkesbury when they found the suspicious device on Saturday.
An army explosive ordnance disposal team is currently assessing it, Gloucestershire Police said.
Neighbours have been advised to stay indoors until a decision has been made on the item's disposal or removal.
'Like a cartoon'
Speaking to BBC West, Ms Otto said the suspected bomb was found just before midday on Saturday.
"Me and my son-in-law were clearing some space in the garden and I went in doors to make a cup of tea and he came in and said 'you might want to see this'," she said.
"He had dug up a bomb."
Ms Otto, who has lived in the property for 28 years, continued: "It was the sort of shape you would see in a cartoon.
"I told him to get away from it and I called the police."
Ms Otto is now staying with her daughter, and most of her neighbours have left their properties for the afternoon.
A spokesman for Gloucestershire Police said once the bomb disposal team had assessed the item, it would make a decision on whether to remove it or dispose of it on site.