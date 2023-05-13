Forest of Dean: Increased police presence after woman is assaulted
Police patrols have increased in a village after a woman was assaulted near a patch of woodland.
The woman was struck in the face by a man near Prosper Lane in Coalway, near the Forest of Dean, at about 14:40 BST on 9 May.
She managed to flee and officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The man was described as white, between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in tall - and of medium build.
He was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood pulled over his face, and dark jogging bottoms, police said.
It is also thought a large number of dog walkers were in the area at the time.
As well as additional patrols, officers have been making house-to-house inquiries in the area, Gloucestershire Police said.
Anyone with information or concerns is asked to make contact with local officers.
