Lechlade Festival cancelled due to water logged ground
Lechlade Festival has been cancelled because its site is waterlogged, meaning the company behind it is being forced into liquidation.
The event was due to take place between 26 and 28 May with Tony Hadley and D:ream among the headline acts.
The organisers said they had been told the site at Riverside Park in Lechlade, Gloucestershire, was too wet for a music festival to be held safely.
They said they were "utterly devastated" by the decision.
Lechlade Festival has been running since 2011 and is largely organised by volunteers.
A statement on the festival's website and social media pages said: "The team was poised to deliver another fabulous festival and we are beyond words at having to let down our festival goers, performers, traders, suppliers and supporters.
"We have explored all options, and if there was any other way, we would have found a solution.
"With further heavy rain forecast, there is already a great deal of standing water in many places and the ground beneath is very soft, with high groundwater levels.
"At this stage, the site will not dry and recover in time to accommodate the festival infrastructure and vehicles."
Lechlade Festival Ltd said it could not sustain the losses incurred by the cancellation, and had started proceedings to place the company into liquidation.
It advised those that had purchased tickets to contact financial services firm Monahans, adding that those who had paid by debit or credit card might be able to recover the money directly from their bank.