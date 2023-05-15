Hollie Gazzard Walk: Father humbled by support from participants
More than 150 people have taken part in a remembrance walk for a woman who was killed by an ex-partner.
The annual Walk 4 Hollie event is in memory of Gloucestershire woman Hollie Gazzard who died aged 20.
It comes after the Home Office gave Gloucestershire Police a £760,000 funding boost to target stalkers and domestic abusers.
As part of the scheme, people will be given early psychological intervention to change dangerous behaviours.
Asher Maslin, 22, murdered Hollie Gazzard, 20, at Fringe Benefits and La Bella Beauty salon in Gloucester.
Walk 4 Hollie raises money for the Hollie Gazzard Trust, which raises awareness and funds to address domestic abuse and stalking.
Her father Nick Gazzard said he has always been "humbled" to see support from his local community on the annual walk but said the government still needs to do more.
"Any amount raised by the government is always vital but will always be a drop in the ocean in tackling domestic abuse and stalking," he said.
"There's so much more work that still needs to be done.
"It's really important to get the education out there to help people identify those in these situations."
Gloucestershire Constabulary has said it will use the government fund to train more frontline officers to spot signs of domestic abuse and intervene with perpetrators.
They will work with partner agencies such as social services to challenge perpetrators to change their abusive behaviour, Home Office officials said.
The department said many domestic abusers were repeat offenders, with 83% of male offenders repeating their offences within a six-month period.
