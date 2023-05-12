Witness appeal after motorcyclist hurt in crash
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car.
Police were called to reports of a collision on the B4066, at the entrance of Coaley Peak viewing point, near Stroud, at about 16:45 BST on Thursday.
A man in his 50s, the rider of a black Honda CBR motorbike, was airlifted to Southmead Hospital with serious injuries.
The occupants of a grey Volvo V50 car sustained minor injuries.
Road closures were in place at the B4066 crossroads junction with Bath Road in Nympsfield while emergency services attended.
The closure was lifted at about 22:00 BST.
Gloucestershire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are urging those with any information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
