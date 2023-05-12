Serial killer's ex-wife Monique Olivier charged over 1990 murder
- Published
The ex-wife of a serial killer has been formally charged over the death of Joanna Parrish in France.
Ms Parrish, from the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire, was on a gap year as a teaching assistant in Auxerre when she was killed by Michel Fourniret.
Fourniret confessed to Ms Parrish's murder in 2018 but died in 2021 before he could stand trial.
This week, his ex-wife Monique Olivier has been charged for complicity in the kidnap, rape and murder of Ms Parrish.
The 74-year-old is already serving a life sentence for complicity in four murders and a gang rape committed by Fourniret.
The body of 20-year-old Ms Parrish was found in the River Yonne near Auxerre in 1990 and Fourniret had been the main suspect for many years before he confessed.
In 2004, Olivier accused Fourniret of the murders of nine young women and teenagers, of which he admitted to eight. He was sentenced to life in jail in 2008 and the pair divorced in 2010.
Ms Parrish's family, who have been informed of the new charges, have previously said an expected trial of Olivier could be the their last chance to achieve justice for their daughter.
Olivier has also been charged this week in connection with the kidnap, rape and murder of 18-year-old Marie-Angele Domece in 1988 and the kidnap of nine-year-old Estelle Mouzin in 2003.
Giving evidence to French investigators, Olivier had previously undermined Fourniret's alibi on the day of Estelle Mouzin's disappearance, prompting him to admit to her kidnapping.
The bodies of Ms Mouzin and Ms Domece have never been found despite several search efforts involving Fourniret and Olivier.