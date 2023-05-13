Cheltenham Pride parade returns to town after a decade
A parade, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, is returning to a town after a decade.
The Cheltenham event, which was last held in 2011, is returning after a new group was set up to organise it.
More than 100 people are expected to march in the parade on Saturday, which is part of a festival in the town, ending with a screening of Eurovision.
The day will also raise money for charities that support the transgender community.
Cheltenham Pride founder, Anya McKenna, said there has been a long history of the pride movement in Gloucestershire but felt the town needed its own organisation, particularly for younger people.
"Cheltenham Pride is very much focussed on supporting Gen Z and millennials", she said.
"A large proportion of that community identify as queer and we decided that giving Cheltenham its own voice was something the town needed."
The parade stopped after 2011 due to a lack of volunteer group able to run it.
The theme for the day is 'TRANScend Boundaries' which Cheltenham Pride says is to show the transgender community "they are seen, heard, and valued, and we are committed to creating a better future for all".
Anya McKenna added: "There is still hostility from some people within the town towards the LGBTQ+ community and showing support to them is something we're really passionate about.
"We'll be very visible in our support and shops and businesses will be flying flags and putting up displays. Any money we raise on the day will go to charities that support trans people."
The parade will be led by a Samba band through the town to Imperial Gardens, for a festival organised by Pride in Gloucestershire.
There will be stalls, a funfair, events and a performance by Cheltenham's Drag Race contestant Copper Topp amongst others.
The day will finish at Deya Brewery for a party and special screening of the Eurovision Song Contest hosted by local drag queen Greta Grip.