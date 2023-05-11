Gloucestershire: A417 in Birdlip closed after two-vehicle crash
- Published
A major road has been closed in both directions after a serious crash involving two vehicles in Gloucestershire.
Emergency services attended the A417 in Birdlip, between Burford Road and The Air Balloon Roundabout, at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
The road is likely to remain closed until at least midday while emergency services are at the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.