Ramarni Crosby: Murder-accused man admits disposing of knives
A man accused of murdering a Gloucester teenager has admitted to disposing of two knives.
Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, is one of eight defendants charged with the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby, who died in December 2021.
Mr Charles-Quebella has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder.
On Wednesday, he told Bristol Crown Court that he had lied in his initial defence statement.
The jury has previously heard Ramarni was stabbed when two groups were involved in a clash on 15 December 2021, which was sparked by a fight outside a McDonald's restaurant eight days earlier.
Mr Charles-Quebella accepted in court he could have caused slash marks on the victim's body with a meat cleaver, but denies inflicting the fatal blow to his back.
'Tapped' with cleaver
Mr Charles-Quebella told the prosecution that he only "tapped" Ramarni with the weapon.
He admitted to putting the meat cleaver and another knife, which was handed to him after the incident, down a drain - but denies responsibility for the disposal of a third knife, which was found in another drain nearby.
Earlier in the trial, Home Office pathologist Dr Steven Leadbetter told the court that either the knife found with the meat cleaver or the knife found in the secondary location could be responsible for the fatal wound.
Mr Charles-Quebella said his decision to collect a machete before going into Gloucester on the night in question was based on his habit of carrying knives and - in the case that they did meet the rival group - to scare them off.
'Big man'
He told the court he had not wanted any violence to take place, and that he had just wanted people to think he was a "big man" when he posed in pictures with knives and wrote music about Ramarni's death.
He said he only deleted messages after the incident to try to show he was not in Gloucester, rather than to hide crucial evidence.
Mr Charles-Quebella, who gave "no comment" answers in his police interview, told the jury he had hoped to be found not guilty, which was why he lied in his initial defence statement.
He told the court it was not unusual for people he knew to carry knives, saying it had become a "normal thing" for younger generations.
Mr Charles-Quebella's co-defendants Dean Smith, 20, Levi Cameron, 18, three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds, deny both murder and manslaughter.
A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, of Lyncroft Road in Tyseley, Birmingham, faces two counts of assisting an offender, which she denies.
The trial, which is expected to last six weeks, continues.
