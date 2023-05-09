Stroud man admits murder of woman found dead in her flat
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 40-year-old woman who was found dead in her flat.
Emma Potter's body was discovered by Gloucestershire police officers at her home in Chapel Street, Stroud, on 4 November 2022.
Joe Rankin, 34, of Langtoft Road, Stroud, will be remanded in custody until sentencing on 16 June.
Judge Peter Blair KC told Rankin to expect a life sentence and asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared.
"You will receive a life sentence and the question for me will be what the minimum period will be before you can be released," he said.
Following Ms Potter's death, her family described her as a "beautiful, funny and kind" woman.
"All her life, Emma tried to be kind to anyone who befriended her," they said.
Rankin will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.
