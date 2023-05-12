Gloucester City councillor backs plans to develop playing fields
A councillor fears a playing field could be filled with nothing but houses unless alternative plans are approved.
When controversial plans to develop the Blackbridge playing fields in Podsmead were submitted to Gloucester City Council, more than 600 people signed a petition opposing them.
The plans, submitted in 2022, include a new sport complex as well as 30 homes.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Field was convinced the proposals would be beneficial for the whole community.
Mr Field assured residents that activities such as dog-walking would still be "more than possible" if the plans were approved.
"Sometimes things need to change to improve, and it is true to say that this field would not stay as just a field forever, as the county council as owners have a duty to their residents," he said
'Listened to residents'
"My great fear, backed up by the local MP, is doing nothing and then being presented with a field of houses when the land is inevitably sold."
He acknowledged the worries held by residents over parking provision, environmental impact and the risk of noise and light pollution. He added that the Blackbridge Charitable Community Benefit Society had worked hard to address the concerns.
"I am satisfied that on issues of parking provision, access, ecological and environmental concerns and the risk of noise and light pollution, the trust has listened to residents and has solid plans in place to address these concerns.
"In some aspects, the plans actually help to solve issues which have been a problem for years and raised with me and my predecessors many times, such as parking on junctions and corners", he added.
