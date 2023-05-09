Gloucester stone-crushing site dust levels to be monitored
Dust levels are to be monitored in areas close to a stone-crushing site, a council meeting heard.
Dozens of people have complained about the Allstone site in Myers Road, Gloucester.
People living in nearby homes say the dust gets so bad they can't open their windows as it affects their health.
Now Gloucester City Council chiefs say officers are willing to work with residents to help set up air quality monitors in the area.
Anne Radley, Liberal Democrat councillor for Elmbridge, asked for the monitoring at last week's cabinet meeting.
She said the city conducted a detailed air quality assessment in the area in 2010, but residents had ongoing concerns.
Council chiefs said residents had contacted the city council, in May and June 2022, over dust emissions from Speedy Skips.
They said these had been addressed through the quarterly liaison meeting at the Allstone site, and no further complaints had been received since.
"With respect to traffic emissions the city council can deploy air quality monitors at Myers Road for an initial survey period of six months," the council response read.
"Based on the results obtained this would then determine whether any further assessments are needed.
"The monitors would need to be placed in proximity to residential premises to determine exposure levels to traffic emissions, officers will liaise with residents for the most appropriate locations."
