Princess Anne joins Gloucester service and meets volunteers for Coronation
The Princess Royal joined a a major celebration of volunteering at Gloucester Cathedral.
People in the west of England are joining in Coronation celebrations by encouraging others to volunteer for charities and local groups.
The Big Help Out event is trying to get people involved in community work.
Princess Anne met volunteers from Gloucestershire at the cathedral to recognise the work they do.
Volunteer Mandy Bishop said it was an honour to meet Princess Anne.
"For Princess Anne to be here and acknowledge us and what we do - it is a feeling I can never describe," she said.
Hash Norat, from Gloucester Feed the Hungry, added: "It is humbling. She is one of our lasses, she is a Gloucester girl.
"I never met a royal, so today is very special."
