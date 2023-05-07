Cinderford crowns its very own Coronation Chicken
- Published
A large crowd flocked to a Gloucestershire town to witness the crowning of its "Coronation Chicken".
Around 1,000 people attended the coronation of the chicken at Cinderford's Triangle on Saturday.
Buffy is a Buff-Orpington Sussex cross and is "a bit of a show-off and a bit of a poser", said her owner.
The Mayor of Cinderford Cllr Roger Sterry said that he had struggled to pick a winner from the 34 chickens which had applied for the role.
Cinderford Town Crier Jeremy Holland revealed that Buffy would be crowned the Coronation Chicken.
Buffy, a female chicken owned by Anne Lameraft, is one of eight she has in her small flock.
'Only in Cinderford'
The chicken was crowned Queen just as the big screen behind was showing Kings Charles III's Coronation procession leaving Westminster Abbey.
Mr Holland told the crowd watching the coronation: "This is crazy, as soon as we have a celebrity chicken in the Triangle, we attract a crowd like this. Only in Cinderford could this happen."
The town crier then yelled out: "Oyez, oyez, good people of Cinderford, and all across our great nation, we gather here today for this moment of elation.
"For as in our capital, we crown King Charles III, right here in Cinderford, we too crown our bird.
"Hip hip hooray, hip hip hooray, hip hip hooray, well done Queen Buffy," which was followed by a large cheer from the rain-drenched crowd.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk