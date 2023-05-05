Ramarni Crosby: Murder accused 'a victim of modern slavery'
A teen involved in a fight in which a 16-year-old was stabbed to death was a victim of modern slavery, a court has heard.
Ramarni Crosby, 16, was fatally injured in Gloucester on 15 December 2021.
Eight people are on trial for his murder at Bristol Crown Court.
Just one, Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, has admitted a lesser charge of manslaughter, and accepts he could have caused the slash marks on the victim's body with a meat cleaver.
He denies inflicting the fatal blow.
His co-defendants Dean Smith, 20, Levi Cameron, 18, three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds deny both murder and manslaughter.
A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, of Lyncroft Road, Tyseley, Birmingham, faces two counts of assisting an offender, which she denies.
The jury has previously heard two groups were involved in a clash on the night of the stabbing, which was sparked by a fight outside a McDonald's eight days earlier.
'Self-defence'
Giving evidence on Friday, Mr Charles-Quebella told the court he carried a blade for his own safety.
He admitted being involved in the fight, but said that that he did not use much force and did not wish to seriously harm anyone.
The court heard he had been trying to get hold of a machete in the weeks running up to the attack.
He told the jury he had seen people in drill music videos with them "looking scary" and he wanted to be like that too.
'Wanted to scare others'
The defendant said he obtained a machete from a friend before travelling to Gloucester from his accommodation in Swindon on the day of Ramarni's death.
He later swapped it for a meat cleaver as it was "uncomfortable" to carry.
Mr Charles-Quebella said he had just wanted to "scare off" the rival group, of which Ramarni was a member, and not to use it on them.
"I never intended it to be a weapon," he said.
The defendant said any wounds he made to Ramarni were inflicted in self-defence.
County lines gang
The jury were told that Mr Charles-Quebella had been arrested in Gloucester earlier in 2021 for possession of crack-cocaine and heroin.
But further investigation by police found that he was more than likely being coerced by a county lines drug dealing gang, which is considered a form of modern slavery.
The gangs rely on the grooming of vulnerable young people to transport drugs between regions and distribute them once they arrive.
The trial, which is expected to last six weeks, continues.
