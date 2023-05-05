Cotswold District Council Conservative leader loses seat
The Conservative group leader on Cotswold District Council has expressed his disappointment at losing his seat in the local elections.
Tony Berry said he had concentrated his efforts on the Tories' overall campaign and did not do enough campaigning in his Kemble ward.
He lost to the Liberal Democrats' candidate Mike McKeown and has ruled out standing as a councillor again.
"By the time of the next election I will be 76," said Mr Berry.
"The Lib Dems focussed on my seat and I was too busy organising our overall campaign to do the groundwork in my ward," he added.
Mr Berry received 479 votes (41% ) but was beaten by Mr McKeown who polled 665 votes (57%), with third candidate Charlotte Smith (independent) gaining 25 votes (2%).
It represents a considerable swing away from the former Tory group leader who had comfortably won with 62% of the vote in 2015 and 58% in 2019.
The Liberal Democrats took control of the council in 2019 after 16 years of Conservative rule and have now strengthened their position by retaining control and gaining four seats in the process.
Following the local election results earlier, the council is now made up of 22 Liberal Democrats, nine Conservatives, two Green Party members and one Independent.
Turnout for the ward was 53%.
