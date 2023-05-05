Local elections: Lib Dem candidate wins two seats 160 miles apart
A Liberal Democrat candidate has won council seats in two places - which are 160 miles away from each other.
Chris Twells will represent both Tetbury with Upton - a Gloucestershire ward which contains the family residence of King Charles III - and Salford in north-west England.
Mr Twells will have to attend a meeting at each council every six months to avoid losing either seat.
Early local elections results have seen the Tories lose seats across England.
The Mayor of Salford, Paul Dennett, described Mr Twells as a "paper candidate in the Cotswolds" and called for him to "do the right thing and resign" from his Salford seat.
