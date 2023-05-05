Local elections 2023: Lib Dems strengthen Cotswolds position
- Published
The Liberal Democrats say the party has achieved a "thrilling victory" after retaining control of Cotswold District Council.
The group, which already had an overall majority on the council after taking control from the Conservatives in 2019, gained four seats, while the Tories lost five and the Greens gained one.
It also took the Conservative party leader's seat in Kemble.
"Our team worked their socks off," said council leader Joe Harris.
The make-up of the council now sees the Liberal Democrats with 22 seats, Conservatives nine, Green two, and Independents one.
The Lib Dems' most notable victories came through Martin McKeown beating Tory group leader Tony Berry in Kemble and Salford City Councillor Chris Twells, who won the Tetbury with Upton Ward.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service before the count if he were to win he would be resigning in Salford to take up the position in the Cotswolds.
Mr Harris said he was thrilled and overall it had been a great night for the Liberal Democrats.
"It's great to see the public have confidence in us.
"We fought a spirited campaign and beat the Tory leader in his ward. Martin McKeown fought a very strong campaign there," he added.
Conservative group leader, Mr Berry, said he was extremely disappointed with the result but said his party had made some good gains in terms of votes, as they took Moreton West from the Liberal Democrats.
He said the Lib Dems targeted his Kemble seat and he did not do enough campaigning in his ward. He has ruled out standing again as a councillor.
"By the time of the next election I will be 76," he said.
"The Lib Dems focussed on my seat and I was too busy organising our overall campaign to do the groundwork in my ward," added Mr Berry.
The Green Party also doubled the number of seats they hold in the authority.
Andrew Maclean, who represents The Rissingtons, will be joined by Clare Turner who took the Blockley seat from the Conservatives.
