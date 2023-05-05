Gloucestershire councillor accused of assault steps down from cabinet
- Published
A county councillor awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting a man has stepped back from his role as cabinet member for public health in Gloucestershire.
Conservative Nick Housden, 32, of Standish in Gloucestershire, is set to stand trial in December.
He has denied one charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.
Gloucestershire County Council said Mr Housden had taken the decision to withdraw from his cabinet role "due to an ongoing private matter".
In April, Mr Housden pleaded not guilty to assaulting Gerry McGinty on High Street in Stonehouse in November 2022.
His trial has been scheduled for 18 December at Gloucester Crown Court and is expected to last two to three days.
Mr Housden is the deputy leader of the Conservative group on Stroud District Council.
He represents the villages of Eastington and Standish and the town of Stonehouse on the county council.
Gloucestershire County Council said its leader Mark Hawthorne would be taking over Mr Housden's public health and communities portfolio.
