Gloucester plaque for preacher updated to show slavery link
A plaque commemorating an influential evangelist has been updated.
The sign on the wall of the De Crypt School in Gloucester is dedicated to its former pupil, George Whitefield.
Following the city council's review of the monuments and statues, the plaque now mentions Mr Whitefield's support for slavery.
Rev Canon Nikki Arthy said: "Systemic failures of the past and present can only be addressed when we learn more about our history."
Mr Whitefield was born in the Bell Inn on Southgate Street in 1714.
After studying at Oxford University, he was ordained in Gloucester Cathedral in 1736, before going on to become a noted public speaker and preacher to audiences in Britain and America.
He initially advocated for better treatment of enslaved people, but later began promoting the economic benefits of legalising the act in the state of Georgia.
Gloucester City Council introduced the updated plaque in line with its pledge to provide a more balanced view of the city's links to the transatlantic slave trade.
Councillor Richard Cook said: "It's a small but important and symbolic step to better reflect the historical accuracy of George Whitefield's legacy."
The chair of the Gloucester Commission in Review Race Relations, Rupert Walters, said: "There are several monuments and plaques within Gloucester, that celebrates individuals that were involved in the transatlantic slave trade.
"When working with the Race and Equality Commission to better understand race relations in the city, there was an overwhelming impression that we should take this opportunity to educate rather than remove or conceal the truth behind the memorials."
