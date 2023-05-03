Ramarni Crosby: Teen denies plotting fatal Gloucester knife attack
A 17-year-old accused of knifing a rival claims messages to his co-defendants appearing to plan the attack were just friends "talking rubbish".
Ramarni Crosby, 16, was fatally stabbed in Gloucester on 15 December 2021. Teenager denies plotting fatal knife attack
Dean Smith, 20, Levi Cameron, 18, Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are accused of Ramarni's murder on Stratton Road in the Barton area.
They are on trial at Bristol Crown Court.
All eight deny murder, and seven deny a lesser charge of manslaughter - only Mr Charles-Quebella has admitted this count.
A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, of Lyncroft Road, Tyseley, Birmingham, faces two counts of assisting an offender, which she denies.
The jury has previously heard two groups were involved in a clash on the night of the stabbing, which was sparked by a fight outside a McDonald's restaurant eight days earlier.
'It's all fabricated'
On the first day of the defence case, one of the 17-year-old defendants said social media messages bragging about wanting to stab one of Ramarni's friends were just bravado.
In one, sent six days before the killing, he said he was going to wear a second set of clothes underneath his first set "in case I gotta dash" to make himself less recognisable.
In another, one defendant said: "It's 100% a crime scene if I see them yakked (drunk)."
When defence barrister Andrew Langdon KC asked if the messages were proof an attack was planned, the defendant said: "I know it looks like it.
"But it's all fabricated, we were all talking rubbish to each other, making (ourselves) look good to each other."
The defendant was shown a photo of himself pulling up his top and showing what looked like a knife tucked into his clothing.
He admitted sometimes carrying a knife, claiming it was for self-defence.
'Didn't want drama'
"I carried my own knife in case someone pulled out a knife on me," the 17-year-old said.
"If somebody that I had problems with in the past had a knife and I saw them and I didn't have a knife, the probability of me getting stabbed is much more than if I do have a knife," he added.
On the day of the stabbing, the defendant said a friend had told him a group of youths, including Ramarni, had been seen in his neighbourhood putting on balaclavas and handing out weapons.
The 17-year-old said he had arranged to meet up with his co-defendants, and had left the house carrying a knife, but "didn't want any drama".
At around 5pm, the defendants were captured on CCTV together on Barton Street.
The defendant claimed they were "literally just walking around" and were not looking for Ramarni's group.
The 17-year-old denied being involved in the fight when the two groups met on Stratton Road.
"I hear shouting - I don't know who from. Then our group starts running," he said.
"I take a few seconds to run, I'm the slowest person in our group," he added.
He continued: "It was dark. I just saw violence. I don't know who or what. A group of people coming together."
'I feel responsible'
When asked if he had seen anyone being stabbed, he replied: "No, I didn't see any weapons. It was dark. I just see movement."
But he said he did see Ramarni with a knife wound to his back.
"I didn't know who it was but he went under a street light," he said.
"I didn't know if it was blood, but I remember seeing glistening and rips, I saw something on his back.
"When I'd seen that I knew this had gone way too far and I turned around and started running," he added.
Asked if he felt any remorse for the killing, the defendant said: "I don't know why it had to come to this I don't know why any of us would've stabbed him."
"Of course I feel responsible and remorseful. He's a 16-year-old boy, his life got cut short but I have to deal with it," he said.
The trial, which is expected to last six weeks, continues.
