Arrest in Cheltenham after 'man chased with weapon', police say
- Published
Armed police were called to a pub in Gloucestershire after reports of a man chasing another with a meat cleaver.
Officers went to The Bank House pub, on Clarence Street, in Chippenham, at about 17:30 BST.
Gloucestershire Police said the force received reports that two men, one carrying the meat cleaver, were chasing another man.
A 37-year-old man from Cheltenham was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and affray.
The force said the man remained in police custody.
In a statement Gloucestershire Police added a meat cleaver and vehicle had been seized and enquiries were ongoing to locate the second man.
The force said it had not received any reports of injuries.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk