Gloucester Coronation community champion humbled by recognition
A man who runs a community coffee shop says he is "humbled" after being chosen as a Coronation champion.
In recognition for the work they do in their communities, a total of 500 coronation champions have been selected by the Royal Voluntary Service and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Those honoured have been invited to key events during the Coronation weekend.
Recognised for his work with Feed the Hungry in Gloucester, Hash Norat said: "It's still not sunk in yet."
Mr Norat, who runs the Smiles Coffee Shop in the city, said while the Coronation Community Champion Award was "a lovely surprise" and had left him with "one big grin", it was really for his team.
'Historic'
"I have 54 volunteers and this goes out to all of them," he added.
The Smiles Coffee Shop which has no set prices, so people pay what they can to keep it going, also provides a warm space for those needing shelter and keeps reserves of shoes, period products, nappies and clothes for those who need them.
Mr Norat, who has been invited to the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday said: "We don't do any of the work that we do for any credit."
Annie Gibbs, who has been recognised for her pioneering work with Bristol-based charity Safe Lives, and for sharing her experience of living in the care system and domestic abuse, said she was "proud" to be part of such a historic moment.
"It's not easy the work I do, and I don't always recognise the magnitude of what I'm doing, but reading the nomination forms, it motivates me to do the work and help influence change," she said.
Those selected were firstly nominated by those who worked with them and those in their communities.
Ms Gibbs said the recognition made her feel proud of how far she had come in her own journey.
"It's taken me to pioneer to help me heal from it. I think that's what the beauty of being a pioneer has helped me to do."
Ms Gibbs said she will be going to two events this weekend, one as a guest of the patronage at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and then to the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.
"It's going to be mind-blowing," she added.
Recognised for her helping her community in Porlock, by fundraising and introducing a defibrillator, Denise Sage said she had mistakenly ignored the official email congratulating her because she "thought it was a sham".
Ms Sage, who also hosts Soup days, where soup, coffee and puddings are given to people for a donation "big or small", said the recognition "was so unexpected".
"It's a Porlock people's award recognition, not just me," she said.
While she has been invited to take part in the weekend's festivities, Ms Sage said she was unable to attend because she will be too busy hosting the 60-strong community coronation lunch.
"It does take priority, I'm afraid," she added.
