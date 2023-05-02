Swindon teenager who died in River Thames named
Published
The family of a 17-year-old boy who died after entering the River Thames say he "will be missed".
Jake Smith, from Swindon in Wiltshire, had been with a group of friends on Sunday when he went into the water near Lechlade-on-Thames in Gloucestershire and did not resurface.
His body was recovered by police divers on Monday.
In a statement, his family said they had been "overwhelmed" with support after the "tragic accident".
They said: "Jake will be missed by all his family and friends.
"We would like to thank the emergency services, the community and especially The Riverside for their kindness and support.
"Although this was a tragic accident, we urge people to stop and think before they jump into the river."
"The support and messages we have received have been overwhelming, and shows the love that people had," the family added.
Gloucestershire Police, The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association carried out searches into the early hours of Monday.
Police officers said the 17-year-old's death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared for the coroner.
