Trial date set for Conservative councillor accused of assault
The trial of a Conservative councillor accused of assault will take place in December.
Gloucestershire County Council (GCC) cabinet member Nick Housden was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an incident on High Street in Stonehouse in November 2022.
A trial date of 18 December was set on Tuesday at Gloucester Crown Court.
Mr Housden is the deputy leader of the Conservative group on Stroud District Council.
He represents the villages of Eastington and Standish and the town of Stonehouse on GCC, and is also the cabinet member for public health and communities.
Mr Housden has been told not to contact any prosecution witnesses and was also told not to go to the Conservative Party office in Stonehouse while on bail.
