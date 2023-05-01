Missing teenager: Police search for boy seen in River Thames
- Published
Police are searching for a teenager who went missing in a river overnight.
Gloucestershire Police were called at around 22:00 BST on Sunday after the boy was spotted in the River Thames near Lechlade on Thames.
The National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association carried out searches into the early hours of Monday.
Specialist teams have now launched a fresh search for him.
The boy had been with three others by the river and some of the group had entered the water to try to find him.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Searches have been taking place in the River Thames after a report a teenager was in the water near Lechlade on Thames.
"Police were called at around 22:00 yesterday and emergency services attended.
"Officers have been supported by the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and Severn Area Rescue Association while searches continued into the early hours of this morning.
"The teenage boy has not yet been located and specialist search teams will be continuing with the search today. His next of kin are aware."
