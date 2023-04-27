Man, 18, in serious condition after assault in Cheltenham
An 18-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after being punched in Cheltenham.
Emergency crews were called to the Promenade at about 03:00 BST. The man was taken to Southmead Hospital and remains in a serious condition there.
A 21-year-old man from Buckinghamshire has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is being held in police custody.
Gloucestershire Police is appealing for any witnesses to contact the force.
