Gloucestershire HGV drivers call for improved roadside facilities
- Published
The owner of a family haulage company in Gloucestershire is calling for more safe and secure parking for drivers.
Moreton Cullimore, chair of the Road Haulage Association (RHA), handed in a petition to Downing Street on Tuesday, urging ministers to help improve roadside facilities.
Thefts from HGVs are rising and cost the industry more than £400m a year.
"A key issue around driver retention is the poor state of our roadside facilities," Mr Cullimore said.
Sally Harris, a HGV driver from Gloucestershire, said she only drives in the day, as she does not feel safe working at night.
"I did work one night, but it was alongside my husband, so it didn't feel too bad.
"Because of the lack of roadside facilities we had to park up on the side of the road.
"I would not feel safe working alone."
When HGVs are parked on the side of the roads, criminals can easily slash the curtains on the side of lorries to gain access, before parking alongside the vehicle to help themselves to goods or fuel.
Mr Cullimore said: "Most of us would not work in offices if they didn't have proper toilets, welfare facilities and a kitchen to make lunch in.
"Truck drivers do not have that- they need somewhere to stop.
"They are driving for long periods- they need facilities to keep healthy and fit."
The petition from the RHA says improved facilities should be central to the government's plans to recruit, train and support commercial vehicle drivers.
They are also pushing for more safe and secure parking - they estimate there's a need for another 11,000 spaces across the country.
An example of this is the new secure lorry park which has recently opened near Tewkesbury.
It has more than 100 HGV parking bays, a restaurant, washing facilities and most importantly, it is secure.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk