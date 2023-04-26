Teenager arrested over alleged Gloucester fake gun incident
- Published
A teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged incident involving a fake gun.
Officers said they received reports a person was seen with what was believed to be a weapon in Gloucester city centre on Tuesday evening.
Gloucestershire Police says a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.
He remains in police custody and is being questioned by officers.
The incident, which did not lead to any injuries, occurred near Asda on Bruton Way at around 18.45 BST.
