Stroud woman pleads guilty to mobility scooter robbery
- Published
A woman has pleaded guilty to robbing a man of his mobility scooter hours before he died.
Kimberly Ann Hawkins, 40, was charged with taking Neil Shadwick's scooter in Stroud on 22 January.
Mr Shadwick, who was in his 60s and had Parkinson's Disease, died later that day after being found unresponsive in a Tesco car park.
Hawkins admitted aggravated vehicle taking and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Gloucester Crown Court.
Mr Shadwick had previously suffered a stroke and relied on his mobility scooter.
Police were called to the Tesco car park on Stratford Road at 06:00 GMT on Sunday 22 January after Mr Shadwick was found unresponsive. He died in hospital.
The mobility scooter was found abandoned by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road.
Gloucestershire Police said a post-mortem examination into Mr Shadwick's death had returned inconclusive results and an investigation was ongoing.
The case against Hawkins, of no fixed abode, has been adjourned until 18 August for a case review hearing.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk