Four sheep die after being chased by dogs in Cotswolds
Dog owners are reminded to keep their pets under control after four sheep died in the Cotswolds due to sheep worrying.
Two dogs were seen chasing sheep on farmland in Moreton-in-Marsh on Thursday morning.
The dogs killed two of the sheep, while two others had to be euthanised due to their injuries and a fifth was injured.
Allowing a dog to worry or attack livestock is a criminal offence, Gloucestershire Police said.
"In this case the dog owners have agreed to financially cover the loss," a spokesperson for the force said.
Dog owners are reminded to:
- Always ensure a field or area has no livestock in it before letting your dog off lead
- Make sure your dog is under control in an area where there are livestock or wild animals
- Be particularly vigilant during lambing season and always keep dogs on a lead during this time
- Avoid letting your dog off their lead when others are around, if your dog is not good with other animals or people
- Not allow people to walk your dog who may not be confident in doing so or who do not have full control over the animal
- Remember while there may be no livestock in a field one day, the same location could be full of animals the next
The spokesperson continued: "It is the law to keep your dog under control and the responsibility falls with the owner.
"Sheep represent a farmer's income and are often worth a substantial sum. If they are attacked or killed, the loss that farmers face can leave them substantially out of pocket."
Sheep worrying can include dogs attacking animals physically, running after them or chasing the sheep around.
Dog faeces left on grazing land may also carry disease that can kill sheep and affect unborn lambs.
A landowner by law, and as a last resort for protecting their livestock, is able to shoot a dog which they believe is worrying sheep.
