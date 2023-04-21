Firefighters rescue 'Bambi' from Salisbury river
- Published
A young deer seen struggling in the River Avon has been rescued by firefighters in Salisbury.
Crews from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called when the animal was seen in distress in the water on Wednesday afternoon.
The team used ropes and poles to retrieve the fawn, which was then loaded in a carrying crate to be taken to a nearby vet.
The service joked on social media it had "rescued Bambi".
In a tweet, it said: "Oh deer! We had a high-profile rescue of Bambi this afternoon, right in the centre of Salisbury."
The service added: "Thanks to the teams from Salisbury Fire Station and DWFRS Poole Fire Station, the little deer was brought to safety and was taken to a local vet for a check-up. #NotJustFires"
Deer are usually considered good swimmers but the age of the deer might have caused it to tire more easily as young deer can become dangerously exhausted relatively quickly, World Deer states.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk