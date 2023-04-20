Ramarni Crosby died after being stabbed in back, jury hears
A teenager died after being stabbed in the back during a rival group fight, a trial has heard.
Ramarni Crosby was stabbed multiple times when he faced eight youths who were carrying between them a machete, meat-cleaver and knives.
One of the wounds penetrated the middle of the 16-year-old's back and entered his chest, Bristol Crown Court was told.
Eight people, including five youths, accused of his murder deny the charges.
Dean Smith, 20, Levi Cameron, 18, Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, three 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are accused of the teenager's murder in the Barton area of Gloucester on 15 December, 2021.
Forensic pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbeatter told Bristol Crown Court that one of the wounds penetrated the middle of Ramarni's back and entered the chest cavity.
"The wound went through the left lung. There was a cut to the artery and there was damage to the blood vessels and the arteries," Dr Leadbeatter said.
Adam Vaitilingam KC, prosecuting, asked the witness: "Was that the fatal injury?"
"Yes," he replied.
'Death was celebrated'
The court had earlier been told that Ramarni, of Frampton on Severn, had gone to an arranged fight between two rival groups.
The court heard the defendants were part of a group called GL1 and would wear purple bandanas as a sign of membership.
Three of them allegedly acted out the fatal stabbing minutes after and then celebrated after learning of Ramarni's death, jurors were told.
Mr Cameron and the two 16-year-olds fled the scene and got a taxi to a nearby house where CCTV cameras installed outside the property allegedly showed them acting out the incident - with their arms held up and moving downwards in stabbing motions.
They then "celebrated" the teenager's death after being told he had died, prosecutors alleged.
The jury has been told the build-up and aftermath of the alleged attack was captured on CCTV cameras from nearby houses but not the stabbing itself.
Smith, of Lannett Road; Cameron, of Stanway Road; and Charles-Quebella, of Midland Road, all Gloucester; and their five co-accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, deny murder.
The jury has the option of convicting the eight defendants of manslaughter, to which Charles-Quebella has pleaded guilty.
A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, of Lyncroft Road, Tyseley, Birmingham, denies two charges of assisting an offender.
