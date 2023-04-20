Bronze sculptures stolen from Cirencester art gallery
Officers investigating the theft of bronze sculptures worth £16k have released CCTV images of a woman they wish to speak to.
Gloucestershire Police said a woman entered an art gallery in Cirencester at about 12:30 BST on 1 February and stole four bronze sculptures.
It is believed she was driving a silver convertible Audi and may have been parked at Old Station car park.
The sculptures have not been located, police said.
Sculptures stolen include: A mother and child, a goldfinch, little owls and a lager owl.
The sculptures measure between 1ft (30cm) and 1.5ft (45cm) in height.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who has recently been offered sculptures for sale matching these descriptions.
"We are yet to identify the woman picture and are asking for information from the public," a spokesman for police said.
The art gallery involved has not been named by police.
