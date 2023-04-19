Pair taking picture on railway line 'risking their lives'
Two people have been caught on CCTV "risking their lives" to take a photograph on a railway line.
Network Rail has released the image of one person sitting on the track and another crouching beside it at Brookthorpe level crossing.
It said this stretch of line in Gloucestershire sees at least 138 trains pass through every day at speeds of up to 100mph.
The incident has been referred to British Transport Police.
The image was taken on the main line between Bristol and Birmingham near Quedgeley on 15 March at 17:45 GMT.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: "Misusing a level crossing is incredibly dangerous and could lead to life-changing injuries, or worse.
"Trespassing on the railway is illegal and people could face a fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record.
"Please use level crossings responsibly and follow the signage - it's not worth risking your life for a photo."
Local parish councillor Rhodri Rhys said "a lot of people" linger on the crossing.
"I've seen a man with literally two toddling children, letting them run around the track," he said.
"He was there for about half an hour or so and I said this is absolutely lethal, you've got two tiny children and you're letting them run around the track.
"He wasn't bothered. He wasn't interested in being talked to."
