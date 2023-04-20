New homes plan for former student halls in Gloucester
A building formerly used as accommodation for students with disabilities could be converted into five townhouses.
Plans are being made to turn Elizabeth House, on Denmark Road in Gloucester, into four-bedroom properties.
The building once housed National Star College students but the college has since built specialist accommodation at its main site in Ullenwood.
Applicant Tom Waldron has submitted the proposals to Gloucester City Council.
'Plans need tweaking'
Ward councillor Jeremy Hilton said he supported the plans for the red brick Edwardian property in principle but felt they needed "tweaking".
He said: "The property is within the Denmark Road conservation area and there are issues about replacing the wooden sash windows with modern UPVC windows that need to be rectified.
"I am also concerned about the front boundary wall being removed and the front gardens being replaced with parking spaces.
"The plans need tweaking."
Elizabeth House used to provide accessible accommodation for 24 students who attended the National Star College.
The college, based about eight miles away in Ullenwood, provides education and therapy for young people with a range of disabilities.
The city council is expected to consider the proposals in the coming days, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
